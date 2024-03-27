Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 27 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the demise of Ramakrishna Mission President Swami Smaranananda, who passed away due to old age ailments at the age of 95 on Tuesday night.

The Odisha CM in his condolence message said that Swami Smaranananda's teachings and messages to promote social wellbeing will continue to guide the people.

https://twitter.com/Naveen_Odisha/status/1772816511511454053

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Srimat Swami Smaranananda Ji, revered President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission. Swamiji devoted his entire life spreading spiritualism across the world. His profound teachings and messages to promote social wellbeing will continue to guide us. Condolences to his followers and devotees. Om Shanti," the Odisha CM said.

Swami Smaranananda was admitted to Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan on January 29 with an existing urinary tract infection. He later developed respiratory failure for which he was put on a ventilator on March 3.

Paying rich tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Swami Smaranananda left an indelible mark on countless hearts and minds, and his compassion and wisdom will continue to inspire generations.

"Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj, the revered President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, dedicated his life to spirituality and service. He left an indelible mark on countless hearts and minds. His compassion and wisdom will continue to inspire generations. I had a very close relationship with him over the years." PM Modi posted on X.

"I recall my visit to Belur Math in 2020 when I had interacted with him. A few weeks ago in Kolkata, I had also visited the hospital and enquired about his health. My thoughts are with the countless devotees of the Belur Math. Om Shanti." PM Modi added. (ANI)

