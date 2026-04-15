Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], April 15 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the death of Rupali Besra, who hailed from Mayurbhanj district, and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 3 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to the bereaved family.

The Chief Minister directed a high-level inquiry into the incident after several children reportedly fell ill at the residential school, leading to the unfortunate demise of the 6-year-old.

Also Read | Women Reservation Bill 2026: Parliament To Debate Women's Quota Amendment Bill From April 16.

He has ordered a Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC)-level probe into the circumstances that caused the students to fall sick and the subsequent death.

The Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Northern Division) has been tasked with conducting a thorough investigation and submitting a detailed report. The RDC is scheduled to visit the Rasgovindpur Ashram School to begin the on-ground probe.

Also Read | West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: PM Narendra Modi Meets BJP Booth Workers, Gives Recommendations on Winning Polls.

In addition to the financial assistance, the state government has taken immediate steps to ensure the health and safety of the remaining students.

A medical team will visit the school on April 15 for comprehensive health check-ups of all students. Currently, the Joint Director of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) under the Directorate of Public Health, along with a microbiologist, is already present in Baripada. Another medical team is set to depart for the location.

The Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased student and assured them that the government is committed to uncovering the exact cause of the incident and taking necessary preventive measures to avoid such tragedies in the future.

In a post on X, the Odisha Chief Minister's Office wrote, "On learning about the loss of life of Rupali Beshra (father - Durga Beshra) of Rasgobindpur Tehsil, Mayurbhanj District, Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed deep grief and expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased. He has also announced an assistance of Rs 3 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for the next of kin of the deceased."

Class 6 student Rupali Besra died in the hospital after allegedly consuming contaminated or stale food, suspected to have come from her school hostel, while over 150 others fell ill after consuming contaminated food, apparently served at an educational institution or event in Balangir district, Odisha. Several students remain in critical condition and are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

The family of Rupali Besra and the affected students await swift justice and adequate support from the government.

This incident has once again highlighted serious concerns over hygiene and the quality of food served in government-run tribal residential schools in the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)