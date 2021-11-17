Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 17 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated 130 high schools with better facilities under the 5T School transformation program of the state government.

These transformed schools have been inaugurated in five districts including Nuapada, Ganjam, Sambalpur, Rayagada, and Nayagarh. A total of 531 schools have been dedicated so far.

Also Read | Petrol Prices Cut by Rs 5, Diesel by Rs 4 Per Litre in Rajasthan After Ashok Gehlot Govt Reduces VAT on Fuel in State.

The Chief Minister said, "competitive spirit is essential for achieving excellence, the environment in schools after the transformation has boosted the competitive spirit among the students."

Patnaik asked students to take full advantage of the transformation in the education system in the state.

Also Read | CBI Raids 77 Locations, Detains 10 for Posting, Circulating Online Child Sexual Abuse Material.

The Chief Minister further said, "the future of the country is being shaped in schools."

"School time is one of the most important times in a child's life, so it is our responsibility to create opportunities for the development of their skills," he said.

Patnaik said, "he wishes to see children excel in all areas and bring glory for Odisha in all fields including studies, sports, and music."

The goal of school transformation is to help the children so that they can dream big and move forward with confidence to face all challenges in life, he added.

The Minister said that the school transformation program has eliminated the differences between the schools in the city and the villages.

The state government has reserved 15 per cent of seats in Government medical and engineering colleges for the children of government schools so that their dream of becoming a doctor and engineer can be fulfilled, he said.

In the first phase total of 1,075 schools have been transformed in State. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)