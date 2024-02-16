Khordha (Bhubaneswar) [India], February 16 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Bagchi Sri Shankara Cancer Centre and Research Institute in Bhubaneswar yesterday.

The 750-bed comprehensive cancer care hospital will provide world-class oncology treatment to the people of the region, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed through an official statement.

In a tweet, CM wrote, "Glad to inaugurate the Bagchi Sri Shankara Cancer Centre and Research Institute in #Bhubaneswar."

"Appreciate Mrs @Susmita4Odisha, Shri @skilledinodisha for their philanthropy and Dr B.S. Srinath, Managing Trustee of Sri Shankara Cancer Foundation for completing the state-of-the-art hospital in record time and strengthening our sustained efforts to make #Odisha a hub of cancer care. #SusthaOdisha," the tweet added.

Meanwhile, CM also inaugurated a new food park at Khordha on Thursday and laid the foundation stone for the industrial park at Kalibeti.

Earlier, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 28 national highway projects worth Rs 6,600 crore in Puri district on Thursday.

Minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stones and inaugurated the projects through a video conference in the presence of Union Minister of Railways Ashvini Vaishnaw.

Also, in response to his nomination for the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday acknowledged his role as a disciplined worker within the BJP.

"I am a disciplined worker of the BJP. The party takes all decisions regarding my public life. I express gratitude to the party, its leadership, and honourable PM Modi for allowing me to render my services once again. On this occasion, I pray to Lord Jagannath for His blessings," Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Meanwhile, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) announced its support for Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, a press release said on Wednesday. (ANI)

