Bhubaneswar, May 20 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated three industrial projects on Friday and performed a groundbreaking ceremony for 10 projects, which, he said, will create employment opportunities for over 3,300 people.

The diversified projects range across food processing, tourism, packaging, manufacturing, polymer and plastic sectors, according to a release by the the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha.

Also Read | India Now Among Top 25 Countries Exporting in Defence Sector, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"Odisha is fast emerging as a major manufacturing hub in the country for sectors such as metal, minerals and food processing," Patnaik said.

"Besides creating an environment conducive for industrial development, my government has always endeavoured to provide a hassle-free experience for the investors in Odisha," the chief minister said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Two 1st-Year Engineering Students Gangrape Minor in Guntur; Case Registered.

Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra said since 2020, the government "ensured grounding/inauguration of projects worth over Rs 30,000 crore, generating a potential employment of nearly 40,000 in the state".

A resort with an amusement park in Bargarh was among the projects that were inaugurated during the day, and the ones for which groundbreaking ceremonies were performed include a convention centre in Khurda, a four-star hotel in Cuttack and an ethanol plant in Sambalpur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)