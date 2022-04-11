Puri (Odisha) [India], April 11 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in presence of Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, inaugurated Shri Jagannath Medical College in Puri, informed the officials on Monday.

The Chief Minister called it a historic day for the Puri district.

"This is a historic day for Puri district. I hope that, with the efforts of the teachers and students, this institution will get a great name in serving the people of Puri," said Patnaik.

He wished the students on the start of their first day in the Medical course. The Chief Minister thanked the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister for his support in establishing the medical college.

"It is heartening to know that the students from the poorest sections have gotten into the medical college especially, the students from the government schools have got the admissions due to the 15 per cent reservation policy of the State government," mentioned Odisha CM.

The Chief Minister and the Union Minister interacted with the students and faculty where students from humble and varied backgrounds got an opportunity to have a word with the dignitaries of the programme.

In his interaction with the students, the Union Minister of Health and family welfare Mandaviya motivated the students to work for the rural population and provide the best health care for the poor patients.

The Medical College has been established jointly by the Union and State governments. The Medical College has the capacity for admitting 100 medical undergraduate students annually. The medical college has started functioning with the health facilities of the District headquarters hospital.

The newly inaugurated college and the hospital will provide quality health care services to the people of Puri District and also to a large number of tourists visiting Puri Town. (ANI)

