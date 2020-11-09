Bhubaneswar, Nov 9 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched a mobile app through which farmers will be able to draw the attention of the Water Resources Department to problems related to irrigation.

The 'Secha Samadhan' app will help resolve the issues of farmers immediately and provide services in a transparent manner, Patnaik said after launching it via video conference.

The farmers can also send photos or videos related to the case to the department through the app, he said adding that they will be given acknowledgement of their complaints.

He stressed the need for creating awareness among the public about the online services and directed the department officials to expedite the preparation of digital muster roll.

The chief minister also launched portals to provide online services for community lift irrigation projects under Biju Krushak Yojana, water allocation for industrial organizations and commercial houses.

