New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy met with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who called on him in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on advancing key projects and strategic collaborations to strengthen Odisha's leadership in India's steel sector.

Kumaraswamy highlighted the pivotal role Odisha plays in India's steel production capacity and reiterated the Centre's full commitment to accelerating growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A major point of discussion was the expansion of the Rourkela Steel Plant, a critical facility under SAIL. The Union Minister assured the Chief Minister that the Ministry would extend all necessary support to resolve bottlenecks and scale up production capacity, helping transform Rourkela into a world-class steel hub.

The meeting also saw deliberations on developing new iron ore mines across the state to ensure sustained raw material supply. Shri Kumaraswamy underlined that secure and efficient access to iron ore is essential to power both public and private sector steel plants, and to maintain India's competitive edge globally.

"Odisha has the potential to lead India's steel revolution," the Union Minister said. "Together with the state government, we will ensure that infrastructure, investment, and employment in the sector continue to grow rapidly."

The discussion concluded with a shared vision to make Odisha a model state for industrial growth, mineral development, and steel excellence, contributing meaningfully to Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Viksit Bharat @2047 and PM Modi's vision of 300 MTPA by 2030. (ANI)

