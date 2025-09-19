Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 19 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi convened a Legislature Party meeting in the presence of Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Tarun Chugh at the Odisha Assembly premises.

The meeting was conducted on Thursday and attended by Odisha BJP In-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, State President Manmohan Samal, along with Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo, Pravati Parida, and BJP Legislature members.

Speaking at the assembly meeting, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said, "A seven-day refund policy is highlighted, assuring quick reimbursement. A business-friendly GST model is introduced by PM Modi, emphasising one national, one tax. Navratri will see the implementation of GST, and boards will be set up, but the ultimate benefit should reach the people. Attention is drawn to observing the tax ratio."

The BJP leader discussed creating a list targeting specific individuals to be approached in the grains market. He mentioned that certain grains should be made tax-free and will ensure that no additional charges are applied.

Earlier this month, as the Centre ushered in GST reforms, the Prime Minister emphasised the theme "Garv se kaho ye swadeshi hai" and asked MPs to organise 'Swadeshi Melas' during Diwali and Navaratri to promote Indian products and encourage people to buy them.

He stated that each MP should organise an exhibition in every sector of their constituency and showcase local artisans, micro and small industries, and indigenous products.

"Every shop should have a board that says, 'Garv se Kaho, ye swadesi hai'. State governments should run a campaign for this," PM Modi said.

"From September 22, the first day of Navratri, new GST reforms will be implemented. We have to take advantage of them by buying Indian products," he added.

While Atmanirbhar Bharat has been a vision for the central government, the recent push for 'swadeshi' products comes amid the 50 per cent tariffs levied by the United States on imports of Indian goods.

PM Modi was addressing the gathering in MP as he launched the 'Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' and inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple development works in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

