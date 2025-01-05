Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 5 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday inaugurated the 11-day famous Adivasi Mela, and launched the Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Scheme.

Under this initiative, a one-time annual assistance of Rs 5000 each will be provided to 2 lakh tribal students, as part of the government's commitment to improving tribal welfare, a release said.

Also Read | Jalore Road Accident: 4 of Family Killed As Speeding Dumper Hits Motorcycle in Rajasthan.

The scheme has been allocated a budget of Rs 156 crore.

Speaking to ANI, CM Majhi said, "The Adivasi Mela is being organised in a good manner this year... it is a coincidence that this time Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is being organised in Odisha too. It gives a platform to depict the song, music, culture and traditions of Odisha..."

Also Read | Pratishtha Dwadashi Festival: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Perform Ram Lalla's 'Abhishek' in Sanctum Sanctorum on January 11.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated several stalls showcasing Adivasi products and exhibited the lifestyles of the tribal communities.

CM Majhi visited tribal houses and interacted with the residents. A photo exhibition of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and other tribal freedom fighters from India and Odisha was among the key attractions for visitors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)