Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 11 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi has approved several key proposals including in-principle apporval for the 'New City Development Scheme' at a cabinet meeting in Bhubaneswar.

Under the 'New City Development Scheme', government aims to create a modern, inclusive urban hub within the Bhubaneswar Development Plan Area (BDPA).

Additionally, CM Majhi also released a compilation of 149 decisions, which were taken across 34 departments in the last 25 cabinet meetings.

Earlier in August, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi outlined an ambitious roadmap for transforming the state into one of India's top five economies by 2036, during his address at the Odisha Summit hosted by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Bhubaneswar.

Speaking as the chief guest at the gathering of industrialists, investors, and policymakers, Majhi emphasised the state's commitment to economic growth through collaboration between government and industry stakeholders.

Majhi said, "The Indian Chamber of Commerce hosted a summit today in Bhubaneswar on an advanced Odisha and empowering the state's growth engine. Investors from within and outside Odisha arrived there. The following day, we discussed how to make Odisha prosperous and advanced."

Majhi unveiled the government's new "36 for 36" initiative, a policy framework aimed at driving Odisha's development by the year 2036, when the state marks its 100th year of formation.

Underscoring the state's 'Make in Odisha' vision, Majhi announced fresh incentives for small-scale industrialists and entrepreneurs, noting that the MSME sector currently contributes nearly 30% to the state's economic growth.

The CM further set a target revenue level of $500 million, he said, "In our vision for 2036, we aim to reach a revenue level of $500 million. The government will work with the industrialists on the basis of conclusions of today's discussion." (ANI)

