Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 16 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched various development projects in Jagatsinghpur district worth Rs 2,14 crores, as per an official statement.

The Chief Minister inaugurated 4 Mission Shakti Bhavans in Jagatsinghpur, Raghunathpur, Tirtol and Balikuda, while a 10-bed ICU was also inaugurated in the District Head Hospital. Apart from this, the Chief Minister has also laid the foundation stone for 43 projects. The Chief Minister said that this will benefit 12 lakh people in the district, as per an official statement.

Also Read | Vijay Diwas 2022: When India Made 93,000 Pakistan Soldiers Surrender During 1971 War and Liberated Bangladesh.

Attending the program through virtual mode, the Chief Minister said that it is most important to maintain the faith and trust of the common people, "We are working towards this and will continue to do so."

Describing the Maa Sarala temple as a motherly Shrine, Chief Minister said that his late father and former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik laid the foundation for the industrial development of Odisha in Paradip.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Shocker: Landlord Kills PhD Scholar, Chops Body Into 4 Pieces and Throws at Different Places; Arrested.

"Today, Paradip as a prosperous port of the country has created many opportunities and is the lifeline of our economy," he said.

Expressing that the women of Mission Shakti in the district have become the development icon today, the Chief Minister said that now interest-free loans up to Rs. 5 lakh have been given and a revolving fund of Rs. 1 crore has been set up for district level Mission Shakti Federation, The Chief Minister hoped that it would take the Mission Shakti program further.

Talking about healthcare, the Chief Minister said, "Our policy is that every life is precious. Stating that the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana has become a model for the entire country, till date 8 lakh people have received treatment under this scheme and the state government has spent more than 1600 crore rupees for it."

Appreciating the 5T school transformation programme, the Chief Minister said that 102 schools had been transformed in Jagatsinghpur district so far and in the fourth phase all the schools in the district will be covered.

The Chief Minister said, "Under the Integrated Development of Heritage and Monuments, and Tourists Destination, Maa Sarala Peeth will be developed and Rs 42 crore will be spent for the work and the development work will be completed by December 2023." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)