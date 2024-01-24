Puri (Odisha) [India], January 24 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited Puri on Tuesday evening and offered prayers to Lord Jagannath.

The Chief Minister also visited the Shreemandir Parikrama project which he inaugurated on January 17.

Taking to X, CM Patnaik posted, "I offered prayers at the Lord Sri Jagannath temple and took blessings. The spiritual atmosphere of the shrine circumambulation project fills the mind with devotion. The divine transformation around the temple will provide divine experiences to generation after generation of devotees. Everything is the will of that great Lord. Jai Jagannath."

Earlier, on January 17, CM Naveen Patnaik and the erstwhile king of Puri, Gajapati Dibyasingha Deba took part in rituals to inaugurate the Shreemandir Parikrama project in Puri.

The Shreemandir Parikrama project aims to enhance the visual appeal and surroundings of the iconic Jagannath Temple.

The Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project of Lord Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri has been completed by the Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OBCC) and handed over to the temple administration Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

The Heritage project includes parking places, Shree Setu (a bridge), pilgrimage centres, a new road to facilitate the movement of pilgrims, toilets for male, and female devotees and servitors, clock rooms and electrical work with other visitors' amenities.

Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, along with sister Devi Subhadra and elder brother Mahaprabhu Shri Balabhadra, are worshipped in Puri (the Purusottama Kshetra). Though no changes have been made in the temple, the area within the 75-metre corridor of the boundary wall of the Jagannath temple has been developed.

Jagannath Temple is one of the four dhammas that every Hindu is advised to visit. (ANI)

