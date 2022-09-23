Bhubaneswar, Sept 23 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik possessed property worth Rs 64.97 crore as on December, 2021, a marginal dip from Rs 64.98 crore a year ago, according to an official portal where all ministers submit details of their assets.

The website, which was updated on Friday with latest information about assets and liabilities of public representatives, showed that Patnaik owned movable property worth Rs 12.09 crore, which included bank accounts in New Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Hinjlicut and Bargarh, along with jewellery and a four-wheeler.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: MSEDCL Employee Beaten Up by Consumer With Iron Rod for Cutting Power Supply Over Outstanding Electricity Bills.

The gold jewellery was valued at Rs 3.45 lakh and the old Ambassador car of 1980 model at Rs 6,434.

The chief minister had deposits of Rs 72 lakh in a bank at Janpath, New Delhi, and Rs 21.71 lakh in the State Bank of India at Bhubaneswar.

Also Read | Tecno Pova Neo 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched in India.

Patnaik possessed immovable assets worth Rs 52.88 crore – all of which were inherited from parents Biju and Gyan Patnaik, according to the CM's property statement.

His immovable assets included his two-thirds share in Naveen Nivas, near Bhubaneswar airport, worth Rs 9,52,46,190 (approximately), and 50% share in the property at 3, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi worth Rs 43,36,18,000 (approximately).

Other cabinet ministers, too, declared their assets on the website.

State Health Minister Naba Das disclosed that his wife owned as many as 75 vehicles, all of which were used for commercial purposes. Of these, 18 were procured in 2021.

Das's fleet of vehicles included a Mercedes Benz whose market value was estimated at over Rs 1.14 crore.

He had deposits of over Rs 45.12 lakh in different banks of Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda.

The health minister also had investments over Rs 77.43 lakh in various fixed deposit schemes, the property statement showed.

His wife, too, has deposits in various banks, mostly in Sambalpur, amounting to over Rs 1.13 crore, and fixed deposits of more than Rs 2.24 crore.

Similarly, Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda declared that he owned movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 6.49 crore.

Rural Development Minister Pritiranjan Ghadai, Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Minister Rita Sahu and Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik disclosed that they did not possess any four-wheeler.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)