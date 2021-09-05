Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 5 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday spoke with Para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat, who hails from the state and congratulated him for his performance at Tokyo Paralympics.

Bhagat clinched the gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics.

Also Read | Realme 8s 5G Smartphone Officially Revealed Ahead Of India Launch.

Speaking to Bhagat, the Odisha Chief Minister said, "We can't congratulate you enough, we are so proud of you. You made the Indian flag go up and the national anthem played. Looking forward to seeing you."

"Your success has made the whole country proud. Wishing you a brighter future in future," he added.

Also Read | Realme 9 Series Officially Confirmed By Top Executive; Official Announcement Likely on September 9: Report.

Pramod Bhagat clinched the gold medal after defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell by 2-0 in the men's singles SL3 -- final match here at Yoyogi National Stadium on Saturday. Battling it out on Court 1, the first-seed Indian overwhelmed the second-seed Daniel Bethell in straight sets by 21-14 and 21-17 in 45 minutes.

This was India's first medal in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)