Bhubaneswar, Jan 23 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will inaugurate the 'Parakram Diwas' celebration in Cuttack on Thursday.

Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary is commemorated as 'Parakram Diwas'.

The Parakram Diwas is for the first time being celebrated in Cuttack, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthplace in Odisha. The celebration is being organized at the historic Barabati Fort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video message on the occasion.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi said: "At around 11:25 AM today, I will share my message at the Parakram Diwas programme. May this day inspire our coming generations to embrace courage in the face of challenges, like Subhas Babu did".

Modi paid tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Thursday, saying his contribution to India's freedom movement is unparalleled.

Following the government's decision to commemorate Netaji's birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas' in 2021, the first such event was held that year at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. The year 2022 saw the unveiling of a hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate, New Delhi; and in 2023, 21 unnamed islands in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago were named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra Awardees.

In 2024, the Prime Minister inaugurated the event at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, the site of the INA trials.

Continuing the tradition, this year the Parakram Diwas celebration is being organised by the Ministry of Culture at Cuttack, Netaji's birthplace and the city that shaped his early sensibilities.

The three-day-long event will start with the Odisha CM and other dignitaries paying homage to Netaji and hoisting the National Flag at the house where Netaji was born, which has now been converted into a museum dedicated to him.

On Thursday, the Parakram Diwas celebration at Barabati Fort will begin with a video message by the Prime Minister and will feature a Book, Photo and Archival exhibition focused on Netaji's life, showcasing rare photographs, letters and documents as well as an AR/VR display chronicling his remarkable journey.

A sculpture workshop and a painting competition-cum-workshop are also being planned for the occasion. The event will also feature cultural performances honouring Netaji's legacy and highlighting the rich cultural tradition of Odisha. Besides, films on Netaji's life will also be screened during the event, an official statement said.

