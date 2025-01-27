Bhubaneswar, Jan 27 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said the state's focus is to provide world-class infrastructure and ready-to-use plug and play the role of facilitator for companies wishing to set up industrial units in the state.

Majhi said this while addressing the CII members on the eve of the Utkarsh Odisha- Make in Odisha Conclave 2025.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Dials Donald Trump for First Time After Later's Inauguration, Congratulates Him on 'Historic Win', Says 'India-US Committed to Trusted Partnership'.

"We have adopted a three-pronged approach - developing robust industrial infrastructure, championing ease of doing business and advocating for large-scale job creation," he said.

The state has earmarked substantial resources for critical infrastructure projects, the chief minister said, adding "Odisha's focus is to provide world-class infrastructure and ready-to-use plug-and-play facilities for companies wishing to set up industrial units in the state".

Also Read | GB Alert: Cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome Rise to 111, Nearly 17 Patients on Ventilator, Says Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar.

This apart, Majhi said the state has also streamlined its regulatory processes to fast-track industrial approvals and clearances.

"This will boost the sector, and would be instrumental for our economic juggernaut in the coming days," the CM said.

"We believe in a transparent and accountable government where every investor is treated as a valued partner. My doors will always be open for discussions on your success stories, challenges and grievances as part of your journey with us," he told the gathering.

The chief minister also assured the investors that Team Odisha is dedicated to offering a world-class experience to anyone wishing to invest in Odisha.

"We aim to make Odisha, the state, that offers not only ease of doing business but also lower cost of doing business," he said.

Industrialisation in Odisha is not merely about investment in plants and infrastructure, but also about investing in the people of Odisha.

"Our core agenda is to generate quality employment opportunities for our people and provide them with the necessary skills and support to help them access high-quality jobs anywhere," he said.

"I invite you (investors) to view Odisha not just as a place for investment, but as a strategic partner in your growth journey. We will be with you, every step of your journey," the chief minister said.

Odisha is a unique state which breathes progress, feeds progress and needs progress, Majhi said adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's love for Odisha is endless.

Majhi said: "He (Modi) is focusing on Odisha very deeply and intimately to make a visible change through Viksit Odisha and Purvodaya under the umbrella of Viksit Bharat."

Odisha's industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain, CII president and ITC CMD Sanjiv Puri, CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee and CII Sectoral Council Members were present at the meeting.

The CII felicitated diplomats from 15 countries, including Australia, Japan, Italy, Egypt, Venezuela, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Malaysia and the UK, in the programme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)