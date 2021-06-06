Bhubaneswar, Jun 6 (PTI) Senior Odisha Congress leader and legislator Taraprasad Bahinipati on Sunday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The MLA from Jeypore in Koraput district in a social media post urged those who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested.

"I got tested after developing COVID-19 symptoms. The test results returned positive," Bahinipati posted on Facebook.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and state Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik wished for the speedy recovery of the legislator.

