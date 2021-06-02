Bhubaneswar, Jun 2 (PTI) Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik on Wednesday demanded that the state government should cancel the Class 12 board examination due to the prevailing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand came a day after the Centre announced the cancellation of Class 12 CBSE exams over the pandemic situation. The CISCE has also announced its decision to cancel class 12 ISC examinations.

"It will be unreasonable to push students of Odisha to appear for the #CHSE (Council of Higher Secondary Education) exams in the midst of a raging pandemic," Patnaik tweeted.

With the death of 40 people on Wednesday, Odisha registered its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 fatalities.

The state also recorded 8,399 fresh cases during the day.

"We shouldn't have unrealistic expectations from our children in these difficult times. Ensuring their safety should be our top priority," the OPCC president said.

The Congress leader added that it was high time that the Odisha government called off the CHSE examinations for the well-being of the students.

He urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to decide without any further delay.

The governments of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand have already cancelled the Class 12 state board exams, while several states are likely to take a call on the issue soon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)