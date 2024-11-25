Baripada (Odisha), Nov 25 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Monday sentenced a man to 20 years' imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl in 2020.

The judgment was pronounced by Special POSCO Court Judge Pratima Patra, after examining the statements of the minor, 17 witnesses and medical reports, said Special Public Prosecutor Abhinna Kumar Pattnaik.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, and directed the Mayurbhanj District Legal Services Authority to pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the victim, Pattnaik said.

The crime took place on October 9, 2020 when the girl was playing alone near her house at Thakuranibeda village in Rairangpur area.

The mother of the minor had subsequently lodged an FIR at Rairangpur Town Police Station.

