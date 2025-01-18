Bhubaneswar, Jan 18 (PTI) Odisha deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo on Saturday inaugurated a state-of-the-art power distribution technology centre, marking a transformative leap in distribution network management and operational excellence.

The centre has been set up by TPCODL, a joint venture of Tata Power and the Odisha government. "Inaugurated the power distribution technology centre at TPCODL, a pioneering step towards strengthening Odisha's power infrastructure," Singh Deo said.

Singh Deo, who also oversees the energy department, said the centre will be crucial in making Odisha a hub of distribution excellence.

"With advanced infrastructure and technologies, it ensures resilient and reliable power for the state. It reflects our vision for a future-ready energy ecosystem that supports both consumers and industries. I commend Tata Power for its unwavering commitment to strengthening power distribution in Odisha," he added.

The hub integrates advanced operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) systems, alongside a 24x7 power system control centre (PSCC) that ensures real-time network monitoring, seamless system operations, and uninterrupted power supply across Odisha, according to the company.

The event was also participated by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power, Sanjay Banga, president T&D; Tata Power, CEOs of Tata Power led Odisha discoms- TPCODL, TPSODL, TPWODL and TPNODL and other senior officials from the state government and Tata Power.

