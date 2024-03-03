Cuttack (Odisha) [India], March 3 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has foiled a major wildlife trafficking attempt and rescued over 300 Indian tent turtles in Odisha's Cuttack, the officials said on Sunday.

According to the DRI officials, acting on specific intelligence, officers of DRI carried out surveillance near Manguli Toll Plaza, Cuttack, and intercepted a vehicle.

It further said that three persons were inside the vehicle which was coming from West Bengal.

"Questioning revealed that they were carrying 351 Indian tent turtles (Pangshura tentoria), from West Bengal, to be taken further to Karnataka," the officials said.

The Indian tent turtle is listed in Schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and is thereby provided the highest degree of protection.

The live turtles were immediately handed over to the Odisha State Forest officials.

"The three persons along with their vehicle were detained and handed over for further investigation under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972," it added. (ANI)

