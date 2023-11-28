Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 28 (ANI): The Odisha Government has recently announced the Nua O initiative which comprises a series of sports competitions and cultural activities to engage youth and empower it.

"The sports competitions will feature six disciplines, including kho-kho, cricket, hockey, football, kabaddi and volleyball with registration targeting the ages of 13-35," an official statement issued by the government said.

Odisha Government said that currently over 47,000 teams have registered to participate in the sports tournament amongst the men's and women's categories.

"From the pool of registrations, 19,701 teams have registered for cricket, while around 8,385 teams have signed up for football. Furthermore, 7,567 teams registered in volleyball along with 6202 teams in kabaddi, while kho-kho and hockey have seen 4,209 and 1,683 team registrations respectively. Notably, over 5,000 of the team registrations are in the women's category," the government said in a release.

The state Government said that the program will be conducted on four tiers, namely, the Block Level/UB Level, Institutional Level, District Level and State Level.

"At its core, the Block/UB Level will feature sports competitions and cultural competitions, while the Institutional Level will also have provisions for social work and activities. At the District and State Levels, the sports and cultural competitions will feature youth festivals as well that will include digital engagement and social media contests with themes revolving around social awareness. Free sports kits and cash awards have been allotted for the program as well," an official statement said.

Departments including Higher Education, School and Mass Education, Skill Development & Technical Education, ST&SC Development, Health & Family Welfare, Agriculture & Farmer's Empowerment, along with the Department of Sports & Youth Services (DSYS), District Administrations, and State Sports Association will work together for this programme.

"The initiative serves not only as a means of talent development but also as an effective platform for talent identification as well," the government said. (ANI)

