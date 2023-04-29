Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 29 (ANI): In a major step towards 'qualitative healthcare', the Odisha government on Friday announced financial incentives for doctors at private hospitals having the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) degree.

The state's Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Shalini Pandit, issued an order, announcing the incentives, on Friday.

The notification mentioned that the medical officers (MOs) serving in Odisha, with qualification of DNB board speciality as per the National Medical Commission Act-2019, would be given a cash incentive of Rs 20,000 incentive per month, over their salaries.

Similarly, the MOs having DNB super speciality qualification would be given monthly incentives of Rs 30,000, over their salaries.

Earlier, a similar financial incentive was announced for medical officers in the Odisha Medical and Health Services (OHMS) OHMS cadre having post-graduate specialisations or super specialisation degrees like MD/MS and DM/MCH, among others.

It was expected that this provision would add to qualitative human resources in the OHMS cadre by attracting DNB title-holders from different parts of the country. (ANI)

