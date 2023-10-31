Bhubaneswar, Oct 31 (PTI) The state-level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) of Odisha government on Tuesday approved 12 investment projects worth Rs 2,794 crore.

The authority led by Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena approved the projects, which would generate over 4,700 jobs, the state government said in a statement.

The proposal of Hindalco Industries Ltd to set up an aluminum battery foil manufacturing facility in Sambalpur district with an investment of Rs 834 crore was approved by the government.

In the semiconductor and ESDM sector, RIR Power Electronics Ltd's proposal to invest Rs 510 crore for establishment of a manufacturing facility at Info-Valley in Khurda district was approved.

The SLSWCA also approved the proposal of Nuvo Aeon Diamond and Jewellery Manufacturing Llp to set up a lab-grown diamond and jewellery manufacturing facility in Khurda. The company has committed to invest Rs 256 crore in this project, the government said.

In the steel sector, four companies — Khedaria Ispat Ltd, Fourstar Metaliks Pvt Ltd, New Laxmi Steel & Power Pvt Ltd and Abhirav Industries Pvt Ltd — collectively proposed to invest nearly Rs 900 crore to establish their units in Jajpur and Sundargarh districts, it said.

Among others, the proposals of Utkal Phosphates Pvt Ltd (Rs 62 crore), Narayani Green Pack (Rs 50 crore), Maa Tarini Roller Flour Mills Llp (Rs 58 crore), Milk Mantra Dairy Pvt Ltd (Rs 51 crore) and Mayfair Hotels and Resorts Ltd (Rs 73 crore) were approved by the authority.

