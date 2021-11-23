Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 23 (ANI): State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) headed by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra has given principle approval to eight industrial projects envisaging investment of around Rs 1872.11 crore, that may create employment opportunities for 3461 persons.

According to the official statement by the government on Monday, the projects will utilize many agricultural byproducts and will enhance economic activities in different parts of the State.

Presenting details of the investment proposals, Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma said that the proposals were mainly from the sectors like food processing, agriculture, animal husbandry, petroleum products, steel, and downstream manufacturing.

Giving in-principle approval to the projects, Chief Secretary Mahapatra directed the Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) to have oversight on the construction and commissioning of the projects approved earlier.

Various departments were asked to facilitate early grounding of the newly approved projects, said the statement.

Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment and Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare departments were advised to link the raw materials from the State for the upcoming food processing plants.

The approved projects in steel and petroleum products included the establishment of 0.108 MTPA Ferro Alloys Plant with 50 MW CPP and railway siding with an investment of Rs 328.75 crore by Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd at Kalinganagar with employment potential for 330 persons.

The project also includes the expansion of the Cocke and Petroleum products plant from 0.425 MTPA to 0.85 MTPA at Kalinganagar by Jindal Coke Ltd with an investment of Rs 470 crore and an employment potential of 270 persons. Another approved project includes the establishment of an iron ore pipe conveying system of 3 MTPA capacity by GV Mines and Minerals with an investment of Rs 104.48 crore and employment potential for 238 persons.

"The approved projects in food processing sector included 200 KLPD ethanol plant with an investment of Rs 250 Crore and employment potential for 202 persons in Bargarh district by Greentech bio-energy; establishment of 200 KLPD ethanol along with 4.5 co-generation plants by Bio-Agro Energy Ltd with an investment of Rs 228.55 crore and employment potential for 337 persons in Sonepur district; establishment of 90 KLPD grain-based ethanol plant and co-generation unit by Indian Potash Ltd in Kalahandi district with an investment of Rs 219 crore and employment potential for 238 persons; and, the establishment of grain-based distillery unit of 200 KLOD capacity in Jharsuguda district by Energy Intro Pvt Ltd with an investment of Rs 205 Cr and employment potential for 196 persons," said the statement. (ANI)

