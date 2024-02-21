Bhubaneswar, Feb 21 (PTI) The Odisha government on Wednesday invoked the Orissa Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA) to prohibit a strike by fire service personnel in the state.

Firemen, chief firemen, havildars and fire service drivers launched an indefinite strike on Wednesday to press for their demands.

Also Read | Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts After Tanker Overturns on Ahmedabad-Mumbai National Highway in Valsad District (Watch Video).

Their two major demands included salaries, allowances and cadres at par with the Odisha Police and reorganisation of their association which was formed in 1980.

A notification issued by the Home (Special Section) Department said, "The state government is satisfied that in the interest of the public, it is necessary to prohibit strikes of the firemen and their supervisory ranks as the fire services are vitally necessary for the life of the community."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Gujarat on February 22, To Gift Development Projects Worth Rs 44,000 Crore.

Any such disruption can cause untold hardships to people and can lead to loss of life and property, it said.

The ESMA imposed to prohibit strikes by fire service officials will remain in force for a period of six months.

The agitating fire service personnel, however, said they would continue their protest even after the enforcement of ESMA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)