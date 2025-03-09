Bhubaneswar, Mar 9 (PTI) The Odisha government on Sunday issued an advisory to all collectors given the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast on the rise in the daytime temperature.

In a weather bulletin, the IMD said that the daytime temperature would rise by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius during the next four to five days in the state.

Also Read | 'Outrageous': Gulmarg Fashion Show During Ramzan Evokes Criticism, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Seeks Report.

The maximum temperature is expected to increase to about 40 degrees C and above over isolated places of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh and Bolangir districts during the next five days, it said.

Given this forecast, the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha, advised the collectors to circulate the hot weather warning message among the public.

Also Read | Maharashtra Budget 2025: Ajit Pawar To Present First MahaYuti Government Budget Amid Financial Constraints To Continue Freebies.

Though the heat is tolerable for the general public, it may cause slight health concerns for vulnerable people like infants, the elderly and sick ones, it said.

The district collectors have been asked to advise people to take appropriate precautionary measures while stepping outside homes between 11 am and 3.30 pm.

According to the IMD, the highest temperature recorded in the state on Sunday was 38.5 degrees C at Boudh, while it was 38 degrees C in Titlagarh.

Other places that witnessed a day temperature of more than 37 degrees C are Jharsuguda, Bhawanipatna, Bolangir, and Sonepur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)