Bhubaneswar, Jul 24 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday made another reshuffle in its bureaucracy by transferring some IAS officers and appointing those who returned from training, according to official notifications.

The government also transferred 34 deputy conservator-rank forest officers.

Rajesh Prabhakar Patil of the 2005 batch was appointed Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Cooperation Department. He will continue to hold the additional charges of Special Secretary, Housing & Urban Development, and Chairman, Odisha State Warehousing Corporation.

Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya of the 2009 batch was given charge as Secretary of Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department.

Samarth Verma of the 2011 batch was appointed Director, Minor Minerals. Deepankar Mohapatra of the 2014 batch was appointed the CEO of Hockey Promotion Council, Odisha.

Nine IAS officers, who returned from training, were appointed as sub-collectors in various districts.

Among the prominent forest officers transferred were Kshama Sarangi, who has been appointed Deputy Conservator of Forests in the Office of PCCF & HoFF (Principal Chief Conservator of Forest & Head of Forest Force) and Debarchan Beher, who has been transferred to Nayagarh as DFO.

This reshuffle comes two days after the state government effected another one, in which 49 transfers and appointments were made.

