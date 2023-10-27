Bhubaneswar, Oct 27 (PTI) The Odisha government will provide Rs 150 crore to Tata Memorial Centre for setting up a paediatric cancer facility at the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCHRC) in Jatni near Bhubaneswar, officials said on Friday.

In a letter to Tata Memorial Centre, Health Secretary Shalini Pandit said that while Rs 80 crore will be given for the construction of the building for the paediatric cancer care, Rs 70 crore would be allocated for the procurement of equipment.

The state government has also decided to provide additional funds of Rs 120 crore for building a 2-lakh sqft guest house in the vicinity of the hospital.

The state Works Department would construct the guest house building and later it will be handed over to the Tata Memorial Centre, Pandit said.

On October 3, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.

The project, which will be developed in collaboration between the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), and Tata Steel Foundation, aims to provide affordable cancer care. The hospital, to be built on a 65.8-acre plot, will have 200 beds. It will be fully commissioned by December 2025.

