Bhubaneswar, Dec 25 (PTI) Odisha Governor Ragubar Das and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Christmas.

In a message, the governor said that Christmas is a festival of peace, harmony and humanism.

"On this occasion, I extend my heartiest greetings and wishes to all the people of Odisha, especially the Christian brothers and sisters," Das said.

He also wished for everyone's peace and prosperity.

Majhi also wished the people of the state on the occasion and appealed for their cooperation in building a developed Odisha.

Special arrangements have been made on the occasion in Kandhamal, Gajapati, Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts, which have large Christian populations, besides cities and town such as Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Berhampur, Rourkela, Jeypore, Sambalpur and Rayagada.

Churches across the state were decorated with lights, candles, Christmas trees, bells and Santa Claus figurines.

Celebrations began with midnight prayers on Tuesday night marking the birth of Lord Jesus.

Mass prayers and special services were held in most of the churches on Tuesday morning. People lit candles and joined mass prayers in the churches.

However, rainfall has dampened the spirit of the celebration in many places including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur and Phulbani.

