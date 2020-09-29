Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 29 (ANI): The Odisha State Transport Authority (STA) has issued strict instructions to central and state government departments, central and state Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), industrial houses and individuals against hiring non-transport (private) vehicles.

In a circular dated September 28, it added that FIR will be lodged against the hirer of the private vehicle and action will be taken against the owner under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

However, non-erring vehicles or individual boarding the non-transport passenger vehicle should not by unduly harassed, it said.

"Central and state departments, autonomous bodies, individuals can hire and use only motor cabs, maxi cabs, and omni buses which are registered under the transport category. These transport category vehicles can be identified from their customary yellow colour number plates with black colour registration number," it added. (ANI)

