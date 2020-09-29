Gujarat, September 29: In yet another tragic incident, three people died after an under-construction building collapsed in Bawamanpura in Vadodara on late Monday night. Several vehicles parked on the facing main road were crushed as the building collapsed the chunks of debris fell on the cars.

The incident took place just a few weeks after the Bhiwandi building collapse incident in which 41 people died. Bhiwandi Building Collapse: 41 Dead, Rescue Operations Called Off by Authorities.

3 Dead in Vadodara Building Collapse:

Gujarat: Three persons died after an under-construction building collapsed in Bawamanpura in Vadodara late last night. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/7xE1i1Xvjc — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

Here's what we know so far of the Vadodara Building Collapse:

The rescue operation is underway. According to locals, the building was originally at least three decades old and was undergoing a renovation. A team of 30 fire officers is at the spot to rescue those trapped under the debris. The rescued people have been rushed to the hospital. Some people were reportedly trapped in the debris. More details on this are expected soon.

The Bhiwandi Building collapse was reported to the third-worst building collapse in the past seven years in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The building in the powerloom town - which is around 10 km from Thane - had 40 flats and around 150 persons lived there. Many people were trapped under the debris and the NDRF over three days pulled out the bodies and managed to rescue many as well. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2020 08:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).