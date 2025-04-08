Jajpur, Apr 8 (PTI) Khurda district's assistant collector Ashwini Kumar Nayak and his driver were injured after a speeding truck rammed into their SUV on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened on NH-16 near Mulapala Chhak in Kuakhia police station area in Jajpur district, they said.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Act 2025 Comes Into Force From April 8 After President Droupadi Murmu's Nod, Government Issues Notification.

Nayak was travelling to Balasore from Bhubaneswar when the incident happened, they added.

The driver of the truck fled from the scene with his vehicle, police said.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for School Assembly Today in English With Meaning: Inspirational Quote To Share During Morning Assembly on April 9, 2025.

Locals rescued both Nayak and his driver from the severely damaged SUV, and took them to the nearby Dharmasala Community Health Centre. They were later shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack due to the severity of their injuries, officials said.

Police said they have begun an investigation into the incident.

"We have collected some CCTV footage from the area and are reviewing it to identify the truck involved in the accident. We have also seized the damaged SUV," said Chinmayee Sahoo, the inspector-in-charge of the Kuakhia police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)