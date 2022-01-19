Bhubaneswar, Jan 19 (PTI) Odisha on Wednesday recorded 11,607 new COVID-19 cases, 521 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 11,67,094, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Redmi Note 11 Series Global Launch Set for January 26, 2022.

Also Read | India Reports 2,82,970 New COVID-19 Cases, 441 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

The death toll mounted to 8,494 with six fresh COVID fatalities, the highest single-day count in more than three months, it said.

Fifty-three other coronavirus-positive patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin said.

At least 991 children were among the new patients and the positivity ratio stood at 16.7 per cent as the fresh infections were detected from 69,502 sample tests in the last 24 hours, it said.

Odisha now has 84,770 active cases.

Altogether 10,73,777 people, including 7,745 on Monday, have recuperated from the disease so far, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)