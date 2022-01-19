Xiaomi-owned Redmi is all set to launch the Note 11 Series in the global market on January 26, 2022. The company teased the Redmi Note 11 Series on Xiaomi's official Twitter account, revealing its launch date. The online launch event will take place at 5:30 pm IST and will be streamed live via Xiaomi's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Redmi Note 11T 5G First Online Sale Today in India at 12 Noon, Check Offers Here.

As a reminder, the Redmi Note 11 Series was launched in China last year and now the company will bring the series to the global market. The Redmi Note 11 Series consists of Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ smartphones.

This year, our #RedmiNote11Series is ready to #RiseToTheChallenge! Join us to witness the launch of this legend on January 26th at 20:00 (GMT+8)! pic.twitter.com/uAhHatRcN5 — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) January 18, 2022

In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 11 is expected to get a 6.6-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 50MP dual rear camera system, a 16MP front camera and more.

Redmi Note 11 Pro might sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, a 108MP triple rear camera setup, a 16MP front shooter. It is expected to run on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 skin and could pack a 5,160mAh battery with 67W charging support. On the other hand, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is likely to come with a 4,500mAh battery with a 120W charging facility. The rest of the features will be the same as that of the pro model.

