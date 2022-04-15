Bhubaneswar, Apr 15 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,87,902 on Friday as 17 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The coronavirus death toll mounted to 9,123 as a 53-year-old woman succumbed to the disease in Dhenkanal district, it said.

Also Read | #WATCH | | An Elephant Race Was Organized by Locals in Assam’s Sivasagar Earlier Today, … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Odisha had reported 11 cases and zero fatality on Thursday.

The state now has 121 active cases, while 12,78,605 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 17 on Thursday. Besides, 53 coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities to date.

Also Read | YouTube Shorts Now Allows Creators To Use Clips From YouTube Videos.

The daily positivity rate was at 0.09 per cent as 18,723 samples were tested for COVID-19, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)