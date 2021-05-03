Bhubaneswar, May 3 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 caseload on Monday surged to 4,71,536 after 8,914 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 2,073, a health department official said.

Of the 8,914 new cases, 5,081 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 1,258, followed by Sundergarh at 592, Cuttack at 587, Puri at 530 and Sambalpur at 520.

As many as 23 districts reported over 100 cases, including Bargarh, Nabarangpur, Bhadrak, Angul, Jharsuguda and Bolangir, the official said.

Taking to Twitter, the health department said, "Regret to inform about the demise of five Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."

Three fatalities were recorded in Sundergarh and two in Khurda, he said.

Odisha currently has 71,835 active cases, while 3,97,575 patients have so far recovered.

The coastal state's positivity rate stands at 4.61 per cent, the official said.

Over 1.02 crore samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 46,643 on Sunday, he added.

