Puri (Odisha) [India], May 1 (ANI): In a grand tradition, the construction of Lord Jagannath's chariot for the annual Rath Yatra festival has commenced in Puri, Odisha. The construction began on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya, April 30, marking the beginning of the preparations for the revered festival.

The Rath Yatra, also known as the "Festival of Chariots," is a significant event in the Hindu calendar, where Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra, is taken out in a grand procession on chariots through the streets of Puri. The festival attracts millions of devotees from around the world.

The construction of the chariots is a meticulous process, with skilled artisans and craftsmen working tirelessly to complete the intricate designs and structures. The chariots are built using traditional techniques and materials, adhering to the ancient rituals and customs associated with the festival.

This year, the Jagannath Rath Yatra will commence on June 27. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha (waxing moon fortnight) in the month of Ashadh.

As the construction of the chariots progresses, preparations for the Rath Yatra are underway in full swing. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration is working diligently to ensure that all arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the festival.

Devotees are eagerly awaiting the Rath Yatra, a celebration of Lord Jagannath and his siblings' divine journey. The festival is a testament to Odisha's rich cultural heritage and traditions and is expected to draw large crowds to Puri.

The festival is celebrated with great fanfare from New Zealand to London and South Africa.

It encompasses the Holy Trinity's onward journey to their maternal aunt, Goddess Gundicha Devi's Temple, and culminates in their return journey after eight days.

In reality, the festival spans from the day of Akshaya Tritiya and culminates with the return of the Holy Trinity's journey to the Shree Mandir premises. (ANI)

