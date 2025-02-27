Bhubaneswar, Feb 27 (PTI) A Bhubaneswar court on Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him in a case of narcotic drugs trade.

The second additional district judge cum special judge, Bhubaneswar, also imposed a penalty of Rs 1 Lakh on 38-year-old Bibhuti Bhusan Jena.

He was arrested on June 1, 2020, when he was transporting brown sugar on a motorcycle near Kalinga Vihar crossing in the state capital.

The seized contraband has already been destroyed following an order of the court.

