Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has openly suggested he could retire from the sport at the end of the current season, following a deeply frustrating eighth-place finish at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday. The Red Bull driver's candid remarks come amidst a challenging start to the 2026 campaign and growing dissatisfaction with the sport's new technical regulations. Kimi Antonelli Becomes Youngest Championship Leader in F1 History After Japanese Grand Prix 2026 Win.

Max Verstappen's Frustration Boils Over

Verstappen, who started the race from P11 after a difficult qualifying session where he failed to reach Q3, expressed profound disillusionment with the current state of Formula 1. "I'm not enjoying the whole formula behind" this season's championship, he told the BBC, questioning whether it was "worth it" to continue. His comments highlight a growing sentiment that the new 2026 regulations, particularly those governing the power units with a 50-50 split between conventional and electrical power, are detracting from the pure racing experience.

During the race at Suzuka, Verstappen found himself embroiled in the midfield, notably struggling to overtake Alpine's Pierre Gasly. He described his Red Bull car as "undriveable" after qualifying and later admitted that Red Bull is now "a bit more in that midfield battle than up at the front." F1 2026: Max Verstappen Slams New Formula One Regulations as 'Joke' and 'Painful' After Retiring From Chinese Grand Prix.

A telling moment saw Verstappen sarcastically wave Gasly past after an unsuccessful overtaking attempt, explaining that his battery was depleted, causing a significant speed differential.

A Difficult Start to the F1 2026 Season

The Japanese Grand Prix marked the third round of the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship, and it has been a stark contrast to Verstappen's previous dominant seasons. His best result so far this year was a sixth-place finish in Australia, followed by a retirement in China due to a power unit issue. This string of uncharacteristic performances, coupled with his vocal criticism of the anti-driving nature of the new cars, has fuelled speculation about his long-term commitment to the sport.

Verstappen, a four-time world champion, has repeatedly voiced his concerns about the new regulations, even comparing the racing to Mario Kart due to the tactical demands of energy management. F1 2026: Formula One Bahrain, Saudi Arabian Grands Prix Canceled Amid Middle East Conflict.

He emphasised that his frustrations are not solely about Red Bull's current performance but rather a fundamental lack of enjoyment in the racing itself. "It's not about money anymore because this has always been my passion," he stated, indicating a deeper personal struggle with the direction of Formula 1.

Looking Ahead

The coming weeks are expected to be crucial for Verstappen as he takes time during the F1 break to assess his options. He has indicated a desire to engage in other forms of racing, such as GT3, which he finds more enjoyable. While Red Bull faces the challenge of improving their car under the new regulations, the focus remains on Verstappen's future, with many in the paddock wondering if the Dutchman's passion for Formula 1 can be rekindled.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 08:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).