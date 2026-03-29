New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Jindal Panther pulled off a stunning comeback to defeat Jaipur Achievers 9-8 in a high-octane Northern India Polo Championship clash, with Juan Gris Zavaletta delivering the decisive blow in the final seconds.

The contest ebbed and flowed from the outset. After an even first chukker ended 1-1--thanks to Naveen Jindal's equaliser -- Panther surged ahead in the second, building a 4-2 lead through sharp attacking play led by Siddhant Sharma and Zavaletta, according to a release.

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Jaipur Achievers, however, flipped the script in the third chukker. Spearheaded by Alejo Aramburu's relentless attacking, they stormed back to take a 5-4 lead. The intensity only escalated in the fourth, where Juan Zavaletta brought Panther level at 5-5, before Achievers struck twice in quick succession -- Aramburu and Daniel Otamendi finding the target -- to wrest control once again.

With momentum firmly on their side, Jaipur Achievers extended their advantage to 8-5 by the end of the fifth chukker, with Sawai Padmanabh Singh also getting on the scoresheet. At that stage, the match seemed to be slipping away from Panther.

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But the final chukker produced a breathtaking turnaround.

Jindal Panther came out with renewed urgency, as Ramiro Zavaletta and Juan Zavaletta led the charge with crucial goals to bring the score to 8-8. With the clock winding down and pressure mounting, Panther earned a penalty in the dying moments.

With just 29 seconds remaining, Juan Gris Zavaletta stepped up and calmly slotted it through, completing a remarkable comeback and sealing a thrilling 9-8 victory.

Zavaletta emerged as the standout performer with five goals, while Ramiro Zavaletta added two and Naveen Jindal chipped in with one. For Jaipur Achievers, Aramburu matched the intensity with five goals, supported by Daniel Otamendi's two and Sawai Padmanabh Singh's solitary strike.

Reflecting on the win, Naveen Jindal said, "When we went into the last chukker trailing 8-5, it looked difficult, but there was belief in the team. The boys played with great composure under pressure, and that made the difference in the end. It was a fantastic match, played in great spirit by both sides."

Speaking on the larger vision for the sport, he added, "Polo is India's gift to the world, and we are working to take it forward. As we look ahead, we are hopeful of seeing polo return to the Olympics in the future, and we will continue to do everything we can to grow the sport and inspire the next generation." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)