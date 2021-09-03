Jajpur, Sep 3 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his elder brother over a domestic quarrel in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Friday.

Ashis Behera, 30, returned home at Jaypur village in Jajpur Sadar police station area in an inebriated state on Wednesday afternoon, a police officer said.

He picked up a fight with his wife over a petty issue and then thrashed her, following which his father, uncle and younger brother confronted him, according to police.

They tied him to a tree in front of their house and when Ashis was trying to flee after unfastening the rope, his brother Rajesh threw an iron rod at him that pierced his neck, the officer said.

The critically-injured Asish was rushed to the district hospital and shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated on Wednesday night, police said.

He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. Rajesh fled from the spot after the incident, Jajpur Sadar police station inspector Banshidhar Behera said.

A case was lodged on the basis of a complaint filed on Thursday night and Binod Behari, their father, was detained, the officer said.

A search is on to nab Rajesh, he added.

