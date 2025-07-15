Bhubaneswar, Jul 15 (PTI) A POCSO court here on Tuesday sentenced a 58-year-old man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing a minor in August 2021.

Special POCSO court judge Saroj Kumar Sahoo also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict.

If he failed to pay the fine, he would remain in custody for another three months, Special Public Prosecutor Rajib Sasmal said.

The judgment was pronounced on the basis of examination of 12 witnesses and 61 documents, Sasmal said.

The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Khurda, to pay compensation to the victim as per law, he said.

According to the prosecution, the man had sexually harassed the 13-year-old girl on August 29, 2021, when her parents were away.

