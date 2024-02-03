Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], February 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the Phase-1 NLC India Talabira thermal power project (2,400 MW) at Sambalpur in Odisha.

After laying the foundation stone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The government will always ensure to fulfill its promises. This Government doesn't just lay the foundation stone of any project; it makes sure to inaugurate it. This thermal power project will ensure Odisha gets round-the-clock electricity supply and also open up employment opportunities for the youth."

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and several Union Ministers including Dharmendra Pradhan, and Ashwini Vaishnaw were present on the occasion.

"The NLC India Talabira Thermal Power Project, an initiative by NLC India Ltd., a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Coal, is set to revolutionise the energy landscape of the nation. With an estimated investment exceeding Rs 27,000 Crore, this coal-based Ultra Super Critical Pit Head Thermal Power Project signifies a monumental step towards fostering energy security and driving the nation's growth trajectory," statement issued by NLC India read.

According to NLC India, the project, which encompasses a 2,400 MW capacity in its initial phase and plans for an additional 800 MW in the second phase with an investment of over Rs 8,000 Crore, is poised to become the largest Greenfield Pithead Thermal Power Station in the country.

"As in the recent past, leveraging on the advantages of a pit-head location, the project will employ an eco-friendly conveyor system for coal transportation from adjacent Talabira II and III operational mines of NLC India Ltd., thus ensuring cost-effectiveness and sustainability. The Talabira Thermal Power Plant with its latest environment management system shall ensure sustainable power production. Additionally, cheap power tariff shall be provided to Odisha and other beneficiary states through this thermal station," an offcial statement read.

"NLC India Talabira Thermal Power Project integrates cutting-edge technologies including Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) for SOx control, Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) for NOx control, biomass co-firing, solid waste management, and Effluent Treatment Systems. This reflects the project's commitment to minimising its ecological footprint while delivering efficient power generation," it added.

Commenting on the project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on the future role of the Talabira ultra-supercritical pit-head thermal power station in supplying cheap and affordable power to the people of the country.

"With the potential to supply 1,787 Crore units of electricity to Odisha and neighbouring states, the project is poised to uplift communities and propel progress," NLC India said. (ANI)

