Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 30 (ANI): The Cuttack -Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police arrested a youth in connection with the violence that erupted during the Congress Party's Odisha Assembly gherao protest at lower PMG area. The accused, identified as Mirza Islam Baig, is a resident of Haridhashpur in the Pahala police station area.

As per Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena, Baig was arrested in connection with Case No. 130, registered on March 28 at the Capital Police Station on the basis of a report lodged by Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Capital Police Station, Dayanidhi Nayak.

In the written report, the IIC stated that during the protest, thousands of agitators disrupted law and order by attacking police personnel with stones, eggs, bottles, bricks, and plastic chairs. The attack resulted in injuries to several police officers and media personnel.

Additionally, some protesters tried to set a police vehicle on fire and caused chaos on Mahatma Gandhi Marg, the police claims.

Sources have revealed that Baig has three cases pending against him at various police stations including cheating of Rs 1.30 Crores in a land dealing case.

Earlier on Thursday Bhubaneswar Assistant Commissioner of Police Narsingh Bhola, said that during the Congress protest outside the assembly 19 police personnel were injured, with some sustained fractures.

Odisha Congress workers protested outside the Odisha Assembly against the suspension of 14 Congress MLAs from the House and crimes against women. Protests turned violent as police used water cannons against the protestors. In resistance, Congress workers pelted chairs at the police.

Speaking about the protest, ACP Narsingh Bhola said, "During Congress 'assembly gherao' program, their followers broke the barricades and attacked the police with sticks, chairs... 19 police personnel are injured and 4 have fracture injuries. They also tried to burn down a police vehicle... Three cases have been registered... We have the video footage. We are examining it. We will arrest them when their identity is established. Names of around 40-45 main leaders are in the FIR... We will take action against anyone who was involved"

Three cases have been filed sinc, and video footage is being reviewed to identify the culprits. Around 40 to 45 Congress leaders have been named in the FIR, and action will be taken against those involved, informed ACP Bhola. (ANI)

