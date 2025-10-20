Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], October 20 (ANI): Odisha Police have stepped up proactive measures and fire safety arrangements to ensure safe Diwali celebrations across the state.

Chief Fire Officer Bhubaneswar, Ramesh Chandra Majhi, said all the arrangements have been made to tackle any incident during the wee hours of the Diwali. Temporary fire stations have been set up across Bhubaneshwar, and 16 teams of police are patrolling the city to ensure public safety.

"All firefighting vehicles and equipment are fully prepared at every fire station across Odisha... Three temporary fire stations have been set up in Bhubaneswar, and 16 teams are deployed to conduct bike and vehicle patrols. Temporary fire stations and patrol teams have been deployed at six locations in Cuttack..." he said.

He added that police officials are inspecting shops selling firecrackers to ensure complaince with government guidelines, allowing only green firecrackers.

"Wherever there are firecracker shops, our officers are going there and inspecting them because, as per the guidelines, only green firecrackers are to be burnt..." he added.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court on Wednesday relaxed the firecracker restrictions in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) ahead of Diwali, allowing the sale and bursting of green firecrackers from October 18 to October 21.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandra allowed the bursting of green firecrackers, with timings limited to 6-7 am and 8-10 pm. The apex court stated that a "balanced approach" is necessary between celebrating festivities and protecting the environment.

"We have to take a balanced approach, permitting bursting of green firecrackers in moderation while not compromising with the environment," said the bench.

It also ordered that the Police authority constitute a patrolling team to ensure that only permitted products with QR codes are sold.

The use of firecrackers, not approved by NEERI as approved green crackers, shall not be permitted, it said. (ANI)

