Bhubaneswar, Apr 11 (PTI) Odisha Police on Sunday placed six cops under suspension and launched a massive manhunt to nab gansster Sk Haider who escaped from the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack while in judicial custody.

Haider, who has been sentenced to life imprisonment in two criminal cases including a murder case, was admitted to SCB Medical College Hospital from where he escaped on Saturday after allegedly intoxicating an armed policeman deployed to guard him.

He was admitted to the hospital on March 23 after being referred from the VIMSAR in Burla in Sambalpur district and was undergoing treatment at Cabin No-5 of the surgery department of the hospital in Cuttack.

Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar placed one havildar and five constables under suspension on charge of negligence in duty for which Haider could manage to escape. He also ordered a departmental inquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, DGP Abhay held a high-level meeting attended by ADGP, Law and Order and Crime Branch, Y K Jethwa, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Soumendra Priyadarshi, Central Range DIG JN Pankaj and other senior officers to chalk out a strategy to launch a massive operation to nab the Kendrapara based fugitive.

"The police have already got a clue and are investigating into the matter based on that Haider will be nabbed soon," said Crime Branch ADGP Yeshwant Jethwa. He said that five teams have been formed for the operation.

Apart from putting district SPs, Odisha Police DGP has also informed his counterpart in neighbouring West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chhattishgarh to keep a track on Haider, who is on the run after escaping from judicial custody.

The SP of all districts are on alert and all the railway stations, airports and bus terminals in the state are under surveillance to trace gangster Haider. Also, a strict vigil has been kept on bordering areas.

The police are checking the CCTV footage at the hospital.

The nurse attending Haider said that she found one on-duty constable unconscious when she went inside the cabin to administer an injection to the patient on Saturday evening. The patient was not there.

The nurse informed, that the constable was also not in a condition to speak. It is suspected that Haider fled from the hospital after intoxicating the on duty police person. PTI

