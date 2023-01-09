Berhampur (Odisha) [India], January 9 (ANI): Like millions of people across the country, 31-year-old Ch Nageshu Patro of Odisha's Ganjam district too had lost his means of livelihood with the outbreak of Covid-19 and the Lockdown that followed.

However, undeterred by his miseries, Patro, who is a postgraduate, started teaching the underprivileged kids of tenth standard from his area during the lockdown.

Now, with normalcy being slowly restored across the country, Patro has gone back to his previous profession.

However, he has not stopped teaching; he has now opened a coaching center for these kids and has even hired teachers to teach them. He himself works as a guest lecturer in a Private College during the day while taking up the role of a porter at night.

Underprivileged kids from class VIII to XII come to his coaching center to study free of cost.

He undertakes the job of a porter (Coolie or Sahayak) at the city railway station to pay the teachers a mere ten to twelve thousand rupees.

The online media is flooded with praise for Patro ever since his news went viral on the Internet. His tale is a source of inspiration for many who was to achieve their goals and are keen to work for the development of the underprivileged.

Hailing from a very humble background, Patro's parents could not afford to pay for his high school exam fees.

He stopped his education and went to Surat to work in a Mill, a job he continued for two years. Later, he went to Hyderabad and worked in a mall. It was during this time that he completed his higher studies. (ANI)

