Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 28 (ANI): Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended two men at Odisha's Bhubaneswar Railway Station for allegedly transporting ganja to New Delhi.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) RPF Dasarathi Patra said that the accused hail from Haryana.

"We were conducting routine checks and inspecting vehicles with a dog. During the inspection, we spotted them, and their clothing indicated they were from out of state. Their home address is in Haryana. We will get to know how much ganja they have after getting it weighed," the RPF official told ANI.

One of the accused said, "This is our first time here. Someone delivers it here themselves. We don't know who. He boarded the bus with all three bags. He took one bag and left. We are from Haryana. We were taking it to Delhi. Someone from Brahmapur gave it to us."

Further details in the case are awaited.

In a similar case in Bengaluru, the Viveknagar Police arrested two people for selling a prohibited Narcotic Drug, Ganja. From their possession, the police seized 21 kg 210 grams of the prohibited narcotic drug ganja and two mobile phones used in the offence. The total value of the seized articles is Rs 21,00,000.

Meanwhile, in Odisha, in a groundbreaking move to protect public health, the state government has officially banned the manufacturing, processing, packaging, storage, transportation, distribution, or sale of all food products containing tobacco or nicotine as ingredients in the state. This includes items such as gutkha, pan masala, flavoured or scented food products or chewable food products.

The decision came in line with directives from the Supreme Court and follows growing concerns about the harmful effects of tobacco use.

As part of the notification by the Health & Family Welfare department, Government of Odisha, all products containing tobacco or nicotine, whether packaged or unpackaged, sold individually or in a manner that allows consumers to mix them, or combined with any other food products, are now prohibited in the state of Odisha, regardless of the name under which they are marketed.

In a notification, the Odisha Government explained, "The wide usage of smokeless tobacco along with food items like pan masala, betel leaf, areca nut, slaked lime and other processed/scented/flavoured condiments endangers public health and is especially fatal to the health of children and young adults." (ANI)

